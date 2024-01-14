Video: Mumbai Couple's Indecent Stunt On Scooter At Bandra Reclamation Goes Viral; Netizens Demand Strict Police Action

The couple was seen in a tight embrace while riding their scooter on Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation Road | Bandra Buzz/ X

In a shocking viral video, a couple could be seen riding an unusual scooter ride on a busy Mumbai street. The couple publicly displayed affection aboard a moving vehicle on Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation Road.

This daring duo was spotted at Bandra Reclamation, turning heads with their unconventional scooter ride. @MumbaiPolice we kindly request your attention to ensure everyone's safety on the roads. 🛵 pic.twitter.com/mKrqCILXog — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) January 13, 2024

The duo was spotted riding a scooter without a helmet

According to the video, the couple was seen in a tight embrace while riding their scooter on Mumbai's road. The video shows the woman sitting on her partners's lap in reverse position and covering herself and her partner with a stole (Shawl). According to the clip, supposedly shot by a fellow commuter, the duo move closer and engage in a tight embrace. In addition, the duo was spotted riding a scooter without a helmet on Mumbai's highway.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and irked social media users. In the comment section, the user tagged the Mumbai Police and demanded strict action against the duo for their odd scooter ride.

Social media users demanded strict actions

One user said, "Iska bike ka number lekar police station mein complaint karo," (Register his bike number and report him to the police). Another user said, "Why traffic police is not taking any action? There are many cameras fitted on roads." Additionally, one user said, "Let me know about it, any app that considers complaints from whoever breaks traffic rules or humanity rules."

Romancing and shooting on bikes has become a growing trend

Lately, videos of couples romancing on moving bikes on crowded roads have become a trend. Recently, a couple was seen kissing while riding a bike in Ajmer, Rajasthan. A video of the couple's late-night escapade showed them kissing on a moving motorcycle as they reportedly travelled from Regional College Crossroads to Nausar Valley in the city.

Following the viral video, police took stern action and filed a case against the rider. The accused was later arrested, and his motorbike was seized.