Video: Moving Car Catches Fire & Hits Divider On Jaipur's Ajmer Road, Driver Miraculously Escapes Death

On Saturday, a car on Ajmer Road in Jaipur got engulfed in flames. A while after driver Jitendra Jangid noticed smoke coming out from the vehicle and got down, the car caught fire and moved forward by itself. The driver miraculously escaped the vehicle before the intense fire broke out.

He had parked the vehicle during his travel towards Sudarshanpura Pulia after noticing smoke being emitted from the car's AC vent. As he stepped out to check the vehicle, the car's engine caught fire.

Jangid consulted his brother after seeing smoke coming out of his vehicle. He was reportedly advised to open the bonnet to inspect the matter. It was when he opened the bonnet that he discovered the engine was on fire.

Fortunately, as Jangid was outside the car when it caught fire, he managed to rescue himself from the disaster and escape safely.

Soon, the fire incident was reported to officials who visited the spot and doused off the fire. However, by then, visuals showed the driverless car covered in flames moving by itself on the road.

Bikers dodge their way after driverless car moves by itself

A video from the Jaipur car fire showed how the car moved and sped as crowd gathered to witness the incident. It left bikers trying to dodge and escape the spot without coming into contact with the ablaze vehicle. The car was said to hit the divider only after which it halted.

A team of firefighters rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. Fire Officer Dinesh Kumar told news agency PTI that the car's handbrake had failed as a result of the fire and the car was gutted before the officials could press down their service and douse fire.



There was no loss of life in the incident, according to reports.