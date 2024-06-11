VIDEO: Man Travelling On Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Records Inconvenience Caused By Ticketless Passengers

A video of ticketless passengers crowding a Vande Bharat Express is going viral on social media. It was shared by one of the persons travelling on the premium train service, who faced inconvenience due to the huge rush onboard.

The person named Archit Nagar filmed himself from one of the coaches of the train and reported that it was overcrowded from the source station itself. It was a Dehradun-bound train starting from Lucknow and routing through Haridwar. Nagar posted a couple of videos on X, showing how the Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express was full of ticketless passengers occupying the space inside.

The passenger even went live from the train to show people the condition of the transport, and draw the attention of the respective authorities into the matter. "This is Vande Bharat which goes from Lucknow to Haridwar," he said, before going speechless with the massive crowd inside. He shared the videos online by tagging the railway ministry.

Similar incidents

In a recent incident that went viral on social media, a ticketless passenger was seen misbehaving with the TTE onboard, followed by the officer registering a complaint.

Kalesh b/w Two guys And TTe inside Train over Boarding an AC coach without tickets and then misbehaving with the TTE

pic.twitter.com/rE35f1BDQT — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 14, 2024

This April, videos showing ticketless commuters boarding and crowing the Kashi Express surfaced on social media. People reported the issue by tagging the rail authorities online. Here, the massive crowing by ticketless passengers was witnessed on an AC coach.

@AshwiniVaishnaw sir plss look at the situation 2 tair of ac..

Noo food noo water.. Washroom aane jaane ki jgh nhi hai.. Ac bhi kaam nhi krri darwaja open hai..

Please take any action.. #kashiexpress@BhusavalDivn @drmljn @drmmumbaicr @NWRailways @RailwaySeva @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/Ez0MvvZD3e — Adnan Bin Sufiyan 𝕏 (@imAdshaykh0731) April 14, 2024

According to reports, ticketless travelling is a major concern in India, on both local and passenger trains. A report from late 2023 suggested that the Indian Railways has collected a total of ₹11,456 crore from passengers in the last ten years, which took note people travelling without a ticket or a defective one.