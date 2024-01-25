VIDEO: Man Peeps Out Of Bus Window To Get Fresh Air & Gets His Head Stuck For Over 15 Minutes In AP's Srikakulam

X

In an unexpected incident, a passenger aboard the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus got himself into trouble after his head got jammed in the bus window glass.

టెక్కలిలో బస్సు కిటికీలో ఇరుక్కున్న ప్యాసింజర్ తల

శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లా టెక్కలి ఇందిరా గాంధీ జంక్షన్ వద్ద బుధవారం ఓ వ్యక్తి తల బస్సు కిటికీలో ఇరుక్కుంది. సంతబొమ్మాలికి చెందిన సుందర్ రావు అనే వ్యక్తి ఆర్టీసీ బస్సులో వస్తూ ఫిక్స్డ్ కిటికీ డోర్ నుంచి తల బయటకు పెట్టాడు. సుమారు 15… pic.twitter.com/K4CuQXc4Yy — Aadhan Telugu (@AadhanTelugu) January 25, 2024

The man, identified as Sundar Rao from Santabommali, stuck his head out of the moving bus to get some fresh air. After a while, he tried to return to his seat but could not do so as his head got stuck in the window. After 15 minutes of struggle and unrest by co-passengers, the driver pulled over the bus at the Tekkali Indira Gandhi Junction in Srikakulam district. After the bus came to halt, the locals and co-passengers tried to help him get back inside. After many efforts, the man was safely rescued.

Earlier incidents

Previously, a 20-year-old woman died after her head was crushed between two vehicles in Delhi when she tried to vomit out of the bus window. The incident happened in the Alipur region. The woman, identified as Babli from UP's Pratapgarh, boarded the bus to Ludhiana at Kashmere Gate. The woman stuck her head out the window to vomit. In the meantime, another vehicle attempted to overtake the moving bus and her head got trapped between the two vehicles and was crushed. She was travelling along with her sister, husband, and three children. Following the accident, the police filed a case, and a search operation is underway for the other vehicle.