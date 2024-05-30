Video: Man Joins Online Court Hearing While Driving With Suspended Licence, Stunned Judge Issues Jail Order

Man Joins Online Court Hearing While Driving With Suspended Licence | X

You might have come across cases where the traffic cops caught people red-handed for violating traffic rules or unacceptable driving, however, a case noted a District Judge recording such an instance of a man driving with a suspended licence. A man from Michigan named Corey Harris attended an online court hearing via a Zoom call while he was driving, that too with a licence which was no more valid.

The video of the online courtroom session is being circulated online, and netizens are laughing over Corey's silly attempt to join an official hearing while driving with the suspended document and making is unlawful act widely evident to the Judge himself. As District Judge J. Cedric Simpson saw the man driving, he revoked the defendant's bond immediately.

Watch video

NEW: Man with a suspended license joins court Zoom call while driving in his car.



This is the funniest video I've seen in a long time.



Judge Cedric Simpson can be seen dumbfounded after defendant Corey Harris dialed into the meeting from his car.



Simpson: "Mr. Harris, are… pic.twitter.com/ydOKIMD7Ie — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2024

"This is a driver with a licence suspended and he was just driving. And he didn't have a licence. I don't even know why he would do that," the stunned Judge stated while revoking the defendant's bond in this matter and issuing Corey a hail order. "Defendant is turning himself into Washington County Jail by 6 pm today," he ordered.

Netizens react

Looking into the video in a lighthearted way, netizens couldn't stop laughing over ho stupid the Michigan man was to connect on a video call with legal authorities while driving illegally, i.e. with a suspended licence. "This is hilarious. He told the judge to hold on while he finished driving on a suspended license," said people while reacting to the incident.

That is so funny 😂😂🤣🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/o2iE4JoPF1 — WSI : Wise Soul Investigator (@wsi) May 29, 2024

Bro never watches criminal TV shows — GRINGO018🎨🖌️ (@018Salama) May 29, 2024

It took him much longer to figure this out than one would expect! — Jean Cornell (@JeanCornell1957) May 29, 2024

Like she had to answer the judge with the guy right there in his car lol — Christina Roman (@MrsRoman23) May 29, 2024

People, meanwhile, felt bad for the legal representative of the defendant who put himself down in front of the honourable court, leaving the public defender helpless.