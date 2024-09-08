 Video: Monster Son Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets, Denies Entry To Home, Booked
An FIR has been filed against the man identified as Mohammad Ashraf Wani, the son of Taja Begum and Ghulam Ahmad Wani.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Man Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets | X/Pirzada Shakir

A video showing a man from Srinagar beating his parents openly on the streets and allegedly preventing them from entering his residence for the past year is widely being circulated online. While the reason behind the man's action is unknown, he has now been booked after the recent incident of assaulting his ailing parents went viral on social media and made netizens demand strict action. An FIR has been filed against the man identified as Mohammad Ashraf Wani, the son of Taja Begum and Ghulam Ahmad Wani.

Warning: Disturbing visuals

Son beats parents, kicks them in brutal fight

The video records the altercation between the Mohammad and his two parents. He is seen getting off his bike to assault them. He takes out his footwear and hits his mother and father aggressively as they stand they with luggage in their hands. He also kicks his father during the fight. In disbelief and shock, the elderly couple try to protect themselves from their own son's actions. The footage shows Mohammad's short getting torn by the end of the brutal assault.

Why did the fight emerge?

Investigation is underway to understand why the fight broke out and why the son denied his parents entry to his home. On Saturday, Taja approached the police for help and filed a complaint against her son, drawing the attention of the authorities towards the plight they were going through allegedly since an year.

article-image

Accused son booked

In this regard, the local media has reported that taking cognizance of the mother's complaint, the police booked the accused under various sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint as the act of voluntarily preventing someone from moving in any direction they are legally permitted to go) and section 351(2) (criminal intimidation). A formal case FIR number 77 of 2024 has been registered at the Nowgam police station.

