Viral video: Two 'drunk' cops brutally thrash father-son duo over parking in Mandla village

MP: Father-son duo tharshed by police over parking issue in Mandla; video surfaces |

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two cops allegedly thrashed a father-son duo over a petty parking issue in Pindrai village of Mandla district .

The video of the incident reported to be shot on Monday night, was shared by journalist Anurag Dwary on Twitter and is going viral on social media.

In the video, two Mandla police officials can be seen brutally kicking and punching a grain dealer and his son.

The policemen were reportedly line attached after other merchants from the area gheraoed the police station.

Locals have alleged that the accused policemen were drunk and also threatened the victims with an FIR if they registered any case against them.