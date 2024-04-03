VIDEO: Leopard Cub Rescued Near Turahalli Reserve Forest In Karnataka

Leopard spotted near the Turahalli reserve forest | X

Bengaluru: A six-month-old leopard cub was rescued near the Turahalli reserve forest on Wednesday, officials said.

The leopard which had reportedly taken refuge in a parked truck near the forest area was rescued by the forest department officials.

Even a 8 month old cub was also rescued by the @aranya_kfd along with the Leopard as it was resting under a parked truck near Turahalli forest#Bengaluru https://t.co/6hcXwQEDUt pic.twitter.com/bY8QS3wf2C — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) April 3, 2024

In a video, the animal could be seen crossing the road amid traffic movement causing panic among commuters.

Leopard cub has been spotted jumping on Kengeri Banashankari route in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/SHdlrrthL5 — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) April 3, 2024

"We have rescued the cub. It was caught near the Turahalli reserve forest. It appeared like it was dehydrated. It was not hurt. We have rescued it safely and got it treated at People for Animals (wildlife hospital). After proper treatment and recuperation, we will release it into forest," a senior forest official said.