 VIDEO: Leopard Cub Rescued Near Turahalli Reserve Forest In Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Leopard Cub Rescued Near Turahalli Reserve Forest In Karnataka

VIDEO: Leopard Cub Rescued Near Turahalli Reserve Forest In Karnataka

The leopard which had reportedly taken refuge in a parked truck near the forest area was rescued by the forest department officials.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Leopard spotted near the Turahalli reserve forest | X

Bengaluru: A six-month-old leopard cub was rescued near the Turahalli reserve forest on Wednesday, officials said.

The leopard which had reportedly taken refuge in a parked truck near the forest area was rescued by the forest department officials.

In a video, the animal could be seen crossing the road amid traffic movement causing panic among commuters.

Read Also
Viral Video: Injured Journalist Pins Down Deadly Leopard Out On A Hunt In Rajasthan's Dungarpur
article-image

"We have rescued the cub. It was caught near the Turahalli reserve forest. It appeared like it was dehydrated. It was not hurt. We have rescued it safely and got it treated at People for Animals (wildlife hospital). After proper treatment and recuperation, we will release it into forest," a senior forest official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Leopard Cub Rescued Near Turahalli Reserve Forest In Karnataka

VIDEO: Leopard Cub Rescued Near Turahalli Reserve Forest In Karnataka

'Main So Gaya Uske Baad..': Vijender Singh's Viral Reply To Question Over Joining BJP Day After...

'Main So Gaya Uske Baad..': Vijender Singh's Viral Reply To Question Over Joining BJP Day After...

'War Rukwa Di Papa' Girl Devastated By Memes, Not Stepping Out Of House, Claims X User Known To Her

'War Rukwa Di Papa' Girl Devastated By Memes, Not Stepping Out Of House, Claims X User Known To Her

Viral VIDEO Shows Delhi Woman Using Pistol To Cut Birthday Cake, Police Action Follows

Viral VIDEO Shows Delhi Woman Using Pistol To Cut Birthday Cake, Police Action Follows

DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja, Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains, Here's Why

DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja, Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains, Here's Why