Video: Kili Paul's Sister Neema Paul Grooves To 'Dekhna Tenu' Song From Mr & Mrs Mahi

Remember Neema Paul, who used to often dance along with her brother Kili Paul in Instagram reels? She was spotted dancing solo in her recent dance video. Neema was seen enjoying a popular Bollywood beat to showcase her dancing skills. She grooved to the 'Dekhna Tenu' song from the Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer movie Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Check out Neema Paul's dance video below

Neema Paul perform lip-sync and dance in viral reel

The video showed Neema grooving to the Bollywood song in her desi attire. She threw catchy dance steps to the beat, while lip-syncing to the lyrics as well. She was seen truly enjoying the song as she danced to it.

The Paul siblings never fail to impress the audience. While most times, it is Kili Paul who touches and wins the hearts of netizens with her reels, this time it was his sister who went viral with her dance moves. In her 'Dekhna Tenu' reel, Neema Paul was seen displaying her skillful moves and infectious energy.

Internet reacts

The dance reel was posted online this June. The clip has already gathered more than 3.5 lakh views on Instagram and thousands of likes.

Taking a look at the comments section, people are seen praising the Tanzania-based dancer for her amazing grooves. Heart and fire emojis were shared by people as they appreciated her performance to the Indian beat.