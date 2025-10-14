Jhansi Man Mistakes Youth As Wife's Lover, Beats Him With Belt; Police Action Revealed Unexpected Twist

Jhansi Man Misunderstood Youth As Wife's Lover, Brutally Beaten Him Up; Police Action Revealed Unexpected Twist | Instagram @newster7media

Jhansi: In a dramatic turn of events, a youth from Jhansi was brutally beaten up by a man who misunderstood him as his wife's lover after seeing him with his wife at a hotel. Reportedly, the wife's husband was tipped off about his wife meeting her lover at a hotel. When the man reached the location, he spotted his wife with a young man and started beating him openly in public.

The youth, who went to the hotel for his personal work, was misunderstood as the woman's company by her family and was dragged along in the unrelated chaos. The woman's family members brutally beat him up. Reports say that he was even beaten up with an iron rod.

The youth's father and brother, who arrived at the location to save him from the beating, were beaten up by the woman's husband and their family. All three victims are severely injured and admitted to the hospital. A video of the assault has gone viral. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

WATCH VIDEO:

The victim, Sonu, alias Pramod Arya, said he had gone to the hotel for some work when the woman's husband and her family arrived. They misunderstood and apprehended him. The young man said he was brutally beaten despite being innocent. Meanwhile, the woman's husband said he received information from family members that his wife was with a young man at the hotel. When he arrived, he found her and the young man together.

The woman claims she has no connection to the young man being named. The man was caught due to a misunderstanding. A video of the assault is going viral on social media. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Police Action:

In this regard, the Inspector in charge of Mauranipur police station, Vidyasagar Singh, said that on the complaint of the youth, a case has been registered against five named and three unknown people, and an investigation into the matter has been started.