'He Was Trying To Sleep Next To Me... Somehow Passed Night': Discomforted Woman Shares Horrifying Experience On Varanasi Passenger Train; WATCH | Instagram @nehaaaa_8_

A first-time train journey for a young woman from Kerala to Varanasi turned into a traumatic experience when she woke up to the harsh reality of overcrowding and passengers occupying her reserved seat. After making several complaints to the rail guards and Rail Seva, the woman reported that no one effectively helped her with her problem. In rising frustration, she took to her social media handle on Instagram to report the issue and recorded the horrible conditions around her.

She shared several videos of her train journey, which started with warm smiles but soon turned into a traumatic experience. As the train entered the northern states, several passengers started boarding in the reserved coaches. The girl reported that she had her seat reserved for the two-day journey, but people forcefully occupied her seat while she was lying down on it. On the other hand, in another viral video, the girl shared how she woke up to a man trying to sleep on her seat in the middle of the night.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, she can be seen adjusting herself while a family of four people including a woman and children, is occupying her seat. In another video, she shared that after continuous complaints, she finally got her seat changed to an upper berth. However, in another instance in the same journey, the woman shared a horrifying video of a man sitting on the edge of her seat in the middle of the night.

The woman also shared that at 4 AM, a strange man sitting on her seat was eventually trying to sleep next to her. The discomforted woman yelled at him, and then he shifted. She wrote in the caption, "Be ready to face anything while traveling to North. I sure can adjust this to some level! What else can I do? Nothing is gonna change.".

Further, she wrote, "I am not blaming men over completely, they might not have any bad intention, some do give me creepy looks but i can see the real situation of some too! They may never intend to do anything, but their presence and body language and sense less behaviour is making me discomfort! And as i booked my own seat payed, i have rights to ask!"