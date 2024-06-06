Video: German TikToker Noel Performs Tamil Nadu's 'Kuthu Dance' In Chennai; Energetic Moves Go Viral

Noel Robinson Performs 'Kuthu Dance' |

What's trending on the internet? One of the videos showing German TikToker Noel Robinson performing Tamil Nadu's traditional 'Kuthu Dance' in Chennai has caught the attention of social media users. It shows him performing the energetic dance moves with a dance school based in the city, Anaratana. A few female dancers joined Noel on the dance floor to set it on fire with some perfect vibes. Impressively, the German dancer wore a vesti and kurta to enjoy the traditional dance form.

Watch video

The video opened showing Noel walking in his desi attire and meeting Simran, who asked him to speed up and throw some thrilling dance moves. The TikTok fame was then seen performing the 'Kuthu Dance' along with the team of girls from the dance academy. The dance floor was set on fire with their synced moves and energetic vibes.

Noel uploaded the dance video on social media, and soon it went viral. While dropping the clip online, he pointed out that his was the first time ever he tried this dance form which is native to the Tamil state. Now, it has attracted more than 40 million views on Instagram.

Instagram users commented on the dance reel and praised the German dancer for performing the desi dance moves with perfection and elegance. People found the dance to be "Wow."