VIDEO: From Angry Bird To Paper Duck, Students Wear Quirky Anti-Cheating Hats For Exam In Philippines

In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see students appearing for their examination in quirky headcovers. It was learned that the visuals surfaced from an educational institute in Philippines were candidates were suggested to design and use quirky hats during their papers. They were called "Anti-cheating hats" and were said to be an optional affair.

Students were seen wearing hats that reminded people of several fictional characters and animated cartoons. The video captured them with hats resembling Angry Bird, Pokémon, a chicken, a duck, and more. Interestingly, the exam hall saw Chainsaw Man, Pikachu, and Red from the "Angry Bird" game giving their exams, not quite literally as you know.

According to reports, students were asked to design their own hats to attract bonus marks based on their creativity. It also resulted one of the students wearing a hat that showed meme guy Khaby Lame, and other simply wearing a bike helmet.

The video went viral on social media and attracted various reactions. Mostly, the talk was lighthearted as people went choosing what hat looked the best.

Notably, this isn't the first time that such a method to avoid cheating in examination was seen in the region. Similar instances have been recorded and circulated online in the past too. It was in October 2022, that a video from an engineering college from Legazpi City in Philippines went viral for the same reason.