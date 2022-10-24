e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPhilippines: Students wear 'anti-cheating' hats during exams to avoid wandering eyes

Philippines: Students wear 'anti-cheating' hats during exams to avoid wandering eyes

Some students wore helmets, while others wore huge hats and cardboard cartoon characters.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Philippines: Students wear 'anti-cheating' hats during exams to avoid wandering eyes | Facebook (Mandane-Ortiz R Mary Joy)
Follow us on

To minimize cheating during midterm exams, students at the Bicol University College of Engineering in Legazpi City were required to make their own headpiece. Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a staff member at the institution, had given the students the task of creating their own hats with their own creativity. According to reports, she was inspired by a Thai university.

Ortiz shared photographs of her students on Facebook. Some of the students in the images are wearing helmets, while others are wearing huge hats and cardboard cartoon characters. One of the students was dressed as a cardboard minion, while others were dressed as egg boxes. Another appeared to be wearing his undergarments on his head.

Read Also
Bhopal: Three students caught cheating in General Nursing Midwifery exam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow; here's how to apply

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow; here's how to apply

Philippines: Students wear 'anti-cheating' hats during exams to avoid wandering eyes

Philippines: Students wear 'anti-cheating' hats during exams to avoid wandering eyes

Mumbai: JJ Hospital’s resident doctors decry ‘bad infrastructure’, MSHRC orders 'immediate...

Mumbai: JJ Hospital’s resident doctors decry ‘bad infrastructure’, MSHRC orders 'immediate...

Karnataka: Governor gives heads up to increase SC, ST reservations in educational institutions

Karnataka: Governor gives heads up to increase SC, ST reservations in educational institutions

TN: Educational Institutions to remain shut on October 25 for Diwali, says CM Stalin

TN: Educational Institutions to remain shut on October 25 for Diwali, says CM Stalin