Philippines: Students wear 'anti-cheating' hats during exams to avoid wandering eyes | Facebook (Mandane-Ortiz R Mary Joy)

To minimize cheating during midterm exams, students at the Bicol University College of Engineering in Legazpi City were required to make their own headpiece. Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a staff member at the institution, had given the students the task of creating their own hats with their own creativity. According to reports, she was inspired by a Thai university.

Ortiz shared photographs of her students on Facebook. Some of the students in the images are wearing helmets, while others are wearing huge hats and cardboard cartoon characters. One of the students was dressed as a cardboard minion, while others were dressed as egg boxes. Another appeared to be wearing his undergarments on his head.

