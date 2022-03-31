Bhopal: Three students caught cheating in General Nursing Midwifery exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three students were caught cheating during the General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) exam in Munna Bhai style impersonation at Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC), the hospital authority said on Wednesday.

The examinations of the nursing course of BMC are going on and around 800 students of the Sagar division of different colleges are taking the exam.

Principal of Nursing College (BMC) Dipti Pandey told media persons that on Tuesday, the three students of Gurudev nursing college Chhatarpur were found suspicious. The students were identified as Devi Kumari, Meenu Kumari and Anand Paswan. The photograph in admit cards of these students did not match with the photograph of their examination form. Earlier on Monday, they had appeared in the exam, she added.

After that the matter was reported to the nursing council. The council instructed the BMC to fill the form of ‘unfair means’ (UFM) and they should not be allowed from appearing in the exam.

The principal added that no police complaint was lodged into the matter.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:57 PM IST