VIDEO: Female Anchor Of Lebanese News Channel Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah's Death

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen TV channel, known to support Hezbollah, recently broadcast emotional scenes as a female anchor broke down while announcing the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel claimed responsibility for the death, stating that it killed Nasrallah in an airstrike.

The incident took place in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, and video footage of the anchor crying live on air has since gone viral on social media. Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for decades, was seen as a powerful figure in the Middle East, closely connected to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The female news anchor tearfully announced that 64-year-old Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. During the broadcast, she struggled to control her emotions, visibly uncomfortable and crying as her voice cracked. Nasrallah had been leading Hezbollah since the 1990s, turning the group into both a political and military force.

Hezbollah has long been seen as a key ally of Iran in the Middle East, known for its actions against Israel and the U.S. Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said they had killed Nasrallah, calling him one of Israel's biggest enemies. He added that Nasrallah's death is positive news for the world. Despite this, Iran has said it will not retaliate against the recent Israeli attacks on Hezbollah.

However, Iran has not made it clear whether it will strike Israel in support of Hezbollah. Earlier in April, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel, but Israel successfully blocked those attempts. A fierce war is already happening between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and with Nasrallah's death, tensions between Israel and Lebanon have worsened.

The U.S., Israel, and several other countries have declared Hezbollah a terrorist organisation. After the attack, Hezbollah announced that it would continue its fight against Israel and vowed to avenge Nasrallah's death.