VIDEO: Saree-Clad Elderly Woman Dances With Beer Bottle On Head, Whistles While Enjoying Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mere Angne Mein' Song

Is partying and clubbing restricted to the youth who set the vibe high with their shimmery outfits and cool denim? Certainly no. Such a notion is quashed by this elderly woman who hits the dance floor at a bar purportedly with her family to enjoy a night and live herself to the fullest. Impressively, she grooves placing a beer bottle on her head, drawing people's attention and cheer. Also, she does everything to pep up the mood, from her desi dance steps and whistles. WATCH VIDEO

The video from the incident is doing the rounds on social media. It captures the elderly woman happily dancing to the retro song 'Mere Angne Mein' from the film Laawaris starring Amitabh Bachchan. She is seen wearing a typical blue-coloured Marathi saree with an ethnic zari border.

However, one couldn't ignore that amidst tipplers in the unidentified resto bar, and the woman dancing in the forefront, young children were roaming around.

Video goes viral, attracts over 5 million views

The dance reel was shared by digital content creator Siddhesh Bobadi on Instagram. It no sooner circulated on other social media platforms where netizens hailed the dancer for her grace and dancing skills. Going viral on Instagram, it gathered 5.4 million views within three days of being uploaded there. Thousands of people liked the video and expressed being amazed by the saree-clad elderly lady's energy. Several people reacted to the clip and commented, "Ajji rocked, public shocked." "She stole the show," wrote another.