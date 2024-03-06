VIDEO: Did Mukesh Ambani Take Away Laddus From Plates Of Wedding Guests? Edited Clip From Anna Dan Goes Viral

Several videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash recently surfaced online. One of those clips shows Mukesh Ambani serving food to guests and offering them laddus. Wait, did he provide laddus or take it away from plates? A video that went viral on social media suggests that the big name picked the sweet dish from every plate and put it back on in a tray. WATCH VIDEO

Real or fake?

You might be wondering why would Ambani do that and whether the video is really true. Let us tell you that the clip comes from the Anna Dan session at the gala celebration that took place earlier this March. The video circulated across several meme pages with the caption: "Khana kam pad gaya hai to thoda adjust kar lena (Adjust a little as the food was insufficiently prepared.)" However, the clip doing rounds on the internet is edited and reversed.

A look into the original video

In run up to marriage ceremony of Anant Ambani, community feast are being organized in villages around the Jamnagar refinery.



Today, in Jogvad village, Billionaire #MukeshAmbani himself seen offering food to the guests in a community feast.



pic.twitter.com/0Nb7dWMdVM — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) February 28, 2024

The original video showed the billionaire serving people at the community feast for locals in Jamnagar. He was seen heartfully greeting them with a smile as he served them some food. The clip also recorded people extending their warm wishes with folded hands.

More about the pre-wedding event

Anant Ambani and Radhika are said to marry each other later this year in July. However, they threw a pre-wedding event in Jamnagar recently which was graced by a list of celebrities from across the globe. From a live demo of traditional Jaipur art of blue pottery to stellar performances by world artists such as Rihanna, the celebration extended for three days and ended on March 3.