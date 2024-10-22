Video: Desi Woman's Guitar Cover On Surf Rock Song 'Pipeline' Goes Viral; Netizens Ready To Switch To 'Aunty Ka Concert' Over Coldplay & Diljit Dosanjh

Desi Woman Plays Surf Rock, Netizens Say 'Aunty Ka Concert Lagwao' | Commentshalla/Instagram

Coldplay concert tickets and Diljit Dosanjh's live performances have seen a huge demand in recent times, even witnessing the server crash of booking sites due to extreme count of fans visiting them to get a ticket to their music icon's upcoming show. With that being said, it is important to note that there are some rising stars whose talents win appreciation too, either through reality television and competitions or through the internet.

Recently, a desi woman was seen playing a guitar to one of the classic albums tuned by the rock band The Ventures.

She uploaded a video of her playing the instrument to the 'Pipeline' song online and soon it got widely circulated on social media. An Instagram page named 'Commentshala' recently forwarded the music reel of the woman and called it "Magnificent".

Netizens ask for 'Aunty ka concert'

Her music video on performing the surf rock song 'Pipeline' won the hearts of the audience and made them interested to attend her concert, if she planned for one soon.

Netizens expressed their love and admiration towards the woman's guitar cover on famous rock beat and suggested that they were ready to attend her concert by switching over those of established bands and singers.

Netizens react to viral video | Commentshalla/Instagram

The internet was seen lauding her music rendition and the instrumental cover to the song 'Pipeline' originally created by the rock band The Ventures. Actress Parul Gulati, known for her role in web series titled 'Girls Hostel', reacted to the video and wrote, "Coldplay & Diljit choro... aunty ka concert lagwao (Leave Coldplay & Diljit...organise a concert for aunty)."

Taking to the comments section, many Instagram users dropped clapping and fire emojis. A few even asked whether she could train and teach them guitar. They wrote, "Aunty mujhe bhi sikha do (Aunty teach me too)". Meanwhile, one of the eye-grabbing comments suggested her being G.O.A.T. and wrote, "Aunty ji playing the greatest guitar riff of all time".

The video was posted online earlier this October and it has already attracted more than 34, 000 likes. It is undoubtedly going viral and winning the hearts of Instagram users.