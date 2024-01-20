VIDEO: Classy Carver Vehicle Spotted On Roads Of Mumbai; Unique 3-Wheeler Leaves Netizens Jaw Dropping

Carver potted in Mumbai |

The streets of Mumbai at times witness vintage car and automobile races to the delight of enthusiasts. In a video that went viral on social media, a normal day seemed to have turned interesting for Mumbaikars as they spotted a unique vehicle on the busy roads of the city's Worli area. The three-wheeler, certainly not an autorickshaw, caught the attention of passersby and netizens for its stunning look as it halted at a traffic signal. WATCH VIDEO:

People are guessing about the Vehicle driven in Mumbai.



Here's everything I could find about it.

This is the Lynx Lean Electric, a two-seater, three-wheeled tilting vehicle by Lynx Cars, a Danish company.



Priced at €35,000, or ₹31,00,000, plus import costs. pic.twitter.com/otH8wSHA47 — Amit Bhawani 🇮🇳 (@amitbhawani) January 19, 2024

Curious netizens go guessing on vehicle model

People were curious to know what the vehicle was after it got them jaw-dropping for its cool appearance. While many shared the clip online and made it go viral on the internet while guessing the model, one of the X users named Amit Bhawani, who calls himself a travel lover, initially identified the vehicle as a "Lynx Lean Electric, a two-seater, three-wheeled tilting vehicle by Lynx Cars, a Danish company." Bhawani noted further in his X post that the classy vehicle would be priced around 31 lakh rupees in India, exclusive of the additional import cost.

This is a Carver and not very expensive either. There are a few floating around in India variously. Interesting price points!https://t.co/I4LrXZIB2a — वीरेश मलिक Malik Veeresh ವೀರೇಶ್ ಮಲಿಕ್ Saturn-Nexon (@MalikVeeresh) January 19, 2024

Carver or Lynx?

No sooner, a few others responded to the video and pointed out that the three-wheeler happens to be the Carver, which is a 100% electric vehicle that can carve through traffic. The price of a Carver electric scooter-car is said to be around 10 lakh rupees in India.

Check few more reactions below

The Batman reference...

While many closely discussed auto stuff, expressing their interest towards the extraordinary vehicle that surfaced on the roads of their city, some other reactions dubbed it "Common Man's Batmobile," pulling in a reference to the fictional world of superhero Batman and a custom-built vehicle. Desi netizens couldn't get over their autorickshaws and wondered whether this was a quirky modification of their daily transport.