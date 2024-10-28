Video: Burger-Themed Phone Cover Pop Up Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Android Burger'

Burger-Themed Phone Cover Pop Up | Instagram/Ahmad Hussain

Are you a burger lover? If yes, this video is just for you. There are so many people who love customising their phone back cover, keeping it coordinated with their attire or usual style. A video showing a burger-themed phone accessory has taken the internet by storm and it has not only grabbed the attention of burger lovers but also others.

Watch video

A video of a quirky phone accessory, a burger-themed phone cover pop up, has gone viral. The unique product exactly resembles a delicious burger, which could leave you craving to give it a bite.

In the video, a few people are seen visiting a mobile store where the shopkeeper showcases this product to them. He takes out a foldable phone to demonstrate the impressive pop up piece to customers and woo them.

He carefully then sticks the burger-themed pop up on the phone's back cover and folds the device. Seconds later, he adds another side of the burger to the phone.

Reaction to the viral pop up product

The video till then only showcases the product to people, later capturing a reel creator's reaction to it. In the video, an influencer from Dubai named Ahmad Hussain, known for sharing funny content online, dropped his reaction to the quirky burger-like pop up accessory.

As viewers watched the video, they joined Ahmad in reacting to the product. It sparked both curiosity and laughter among netizens, with many dubbing it the "Android Burger." Instagram users even flooded the comments section with laughter emojis.