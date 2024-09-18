 Video: Buddhist Monk's Interaction With Cat Goes Viral From Thailand, Netizens Call It 'Best Thing You Will See On Your Timeline Today'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: Buddhist Monk's Interaction With Cat Goes Viral From Thailand, Netizens Call It 'Best Thing You Will See On Your Timeline Today'

Video: Buddhist Monk's Interaction With Cat Goes Viral From Thailand, Netizens Call It 'Best Thing You Will See On Your Timeline Today'

The cat wore a yellow cloth around itself resembling the classic appearance of most Buddhist monks, as it sat next to the person for some Dharma lessons.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Thailand Video: Buddhist Monk's Interaction With Cat Goes Viral | X/@mhisamaya

If you are a cat person who is looking for adorable videos to add a smile on your face, we have you covered. Here's a video that shows a Buddhist monk from Thailand interacting with a cat after dressing it up like another monk he could carry out a knowledgeable session with. The cat wore a yellow cloth around itself resembling the classic appearance of most Buddhist monks, as it sat next to the person for some Dharma lessons.

The video was shared on X by a person named Mhisa Maya which captured the impressive interaction between the monk and the cat. The post was captioned to read, "A Buddhist cat in Thailand receiving his Dharma lessons is the best thing you will see on your timeline today."

Take a look at the video below

The footage opened to show the cute cat dressed up as a Buddhist monk. It wore a traditional attire around its body as it sat next to the monk for some words of wisdom. It showed the monk reading some verses from a holy book placed in front of him by holding the cat's paws. Impressively, the monk had also made the cat wear spectacles to resemble his own looks.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: 60-Year-Old Shop Owner Stabbed For Proposing Ex-Employee; Woman, Her Male Friend Arrested
Bengaluru: 60-Year-Old Shop Owner Stabbed For Proposing Ex-Employee; Woman, Her Male Friend Arrested
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'PM Modi Played A Big Role In Improving Jammu & Kashmir's Situation,' Says BJP's Javaid Ahmad Qadri
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'PM Modi Played A Big Role In Improving Jammu & Kashmir's Situation,' Says BJP's Javaid Ahmad Qadri
Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications For 8,113 NTPC Vacancies: Apply Now! Check All Details Here
Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications For 8,113 NTPC Vacancies: Apply Now! Check All Details Here
‘Isn’t This Invasion Of Privacy?': Netizens Slam Unidentified Person Who Filmed Mumbai Woman Dancing Inside Her Residence To Ganpati Visarjan Drum Beats
‘Isn’t This Invasion Of Privacy?': Netizens Slam Unidentified Person Who Filmed Mumbai Woman Dancing Inside Her Residence To Ganpati Visarjan Drum Beats
Read Also
Cat Leaves Its Bed To Sleep Next To Pet Owner; Adorable Video Will Make Your Day
article-image

Initially, the monk was seen speaking to the cat which looked sleepy. However, he continued to look at his book and read some verses, the cat behaved as a silent listener imbibing all the knowledge and wisdom being communicated there. Seconds into the video, the cat glanced at the camera and kept starring into the lenses for a while until it got distracted to look elsewhere.

Even if the cat didn't repeat or make 'meow' sounds to show its alertness, it was calmly attending the reading session with the Buddhist monk.

Netizens react after video goes viral

This video capturing the interaction between the cat and the Buddhist monk has gone viral on social media and received more than three lakh views on X. Netizens reacted to the video and praised the peaceful session. One of the users wrote, "Love their language, so peaceful." "In Thailand they say naughty monks who failed to keep their vows reincarnate as cats," another added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Isn’t This Invasion Of Privacy?': Netizens Slam Unidentified Person Who Filmed Mumbai Woman...

‘Isn’t This Invasion Of Privacy?': Netizens Slam Unidentified Person Who Filmed Mumbai Woman...

Video: Buddhist Monk's Interaction With Cat Goes Viral From Thailand, Netizens Call It 'Best Thing...

Video: Buddhist Monk's Interaction With Cat Goes Viral From Thailand, Netizens Call It 'Best Thing...

Student Asks Teacher, 'Will You Marry Me, Ma'am?' During Online Class, Leaves Internet Fuming |...

Student Asks Teacher, 'Will You Marry Me, Ma'am?' During Online Class, Leaves Internet Fuming |...

Hyderabad: Visarjan Of Khairatabad's 70-Foot Bada Ganesh, See Enchanting Visuals

Hyderabad: Visarjan Of Khairatabad's 70-Foot Bada Ganesh, See Enchanting Visuals

Ganesh Utsav: Video Of Man Carrying Ganpati Idol In Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral

Ganesh Utsav: Video Of Man Carrying Ganpati Idol In Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral