Video: Buddhist Monk's Interaction With Cat Goes Viral From Thailand, Netizens Call It 'Best Thing You Will See On Your Timeline Today'

If you are a cat person who is looking for adorable videos to add a smile on your face, we have you covered. Here's a video that shows a Buddhist monk from Thailand interacting with a cat after dressing it up like another monk he could carry out a knowledgeable session with. The cat wore a yellow cloth around itself resembling the classic appearance of most Buddhist monks, as it sat next to the person for some Dharma lessons.

The video was shared on X by a person named Mhisa Maya which captured the impressive interaction between the monk and the cat. The post was captioned to read, "A Buddhist cat in Thailand receiving his Dharma lessons is the best thing you will see on your timeline today."

Take a look at the video below

A Buddhist cat in Thailand receiving his Dharma lessons is the best thing you will see on your timeline today😻 pic.twitter.com/K4a9kFHp2s — mhisa maya (@mhisamaya) September 11, 2024

The footage opened to show the cute cat dressed up as a Buddhist monk. It wore a traditional attire around its body as it sat next to the monk for some words of wisdom. It showed the monk reading some verses from a holy book placed in front of him by holding the cat's paws. Impressively, the monk had also made the cat wear spectacles to resemble his own looks.

Initially, the monk was seen speaking to the cat which looked sleepy. However, he continued to look at his book and read some verses, the cat behaved as a silent listener imbibing all the knowledge and wisdom being communicated there. Seconds into the video, the cat glanced at the camera and kept starring into the lenses for a while until it got distracted to look elsewhere.

Even if the cat didn't repeat or make 'meow' sounds to show its alertness, it was calmly attending the reading session with the Buddhist monk.

Netizens react after video goes viral

This video capturing the interaction between the cat and the Buddhist monk has gone viral on social media and received more than three lakh views on X. Netizens reacted to the video and praised the peaceful session. One of the users wrote, "Love their language, so peaceful." "In Thailand they say naughty monks who failed to keep their vows reincarnate as cats," another added.