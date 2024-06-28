 Cat Leaves Its Bed To Sleep Next To Pet Owner; Adorable Video Will Make Your Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCat Leaves Its Bed To Sleep Next To Pet Owner; Adorable Video Will Make Your Day

Cat Leaves Its Bed To Sleep Next To Pet Owner; Adorable Video Will Make Your Day

You might be aware that cats often have their favourite spots, and it's sweet to know that this pet choose to find its spot next to its owner's pillow.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Cat Video | Instagram

Some videos have the potential to brighten your day and make you feel good. One such is this video of a pet wanting to enjoy a nap next to its owner, instead of sleeping along on its bed. If you are a cat person, this heartwarming video is just for you. You might be aware that cats often have their favourite spots, and it's sweet to know that this pet choose to find its spot next to its owner's pillow.

Check out video below

Cat jumps on sofa

The adorable video showed a man resting on a sofa, while his pet was made to sleep on its tiny bed. The animal's sleep setting was right next to the man's sofa, but it wasn't all the cat wanted. It was seen waking up from its bed and jumping on the sofa, only to find a comfortable space next to its owner.

Pet gently approaches its owner

In the video, the cat was seen leaving its bed to sleep next to the owner. Taking tiny steps with its gentle paws, the cat hopped on the sofa, where the owner was asleep. Slowly, the animal approached him and without much disturbance, made its comfortable there.

Read Also
This Kitten's Video On Viral 'Gajagamini' Walk Trend Is Must-Watch For Cat Lovers
article-image

Pet-human duo adorably sleep next to each other

It probably needed some warmth and petting. The pet animal, later in the video, was seen sharing the man's pillow and sleeping next to him on the sofa. Cutely, the cat also placed one of its forelegs on the man's hand to get itself a nice and secured sleep. The man was seen side-hugging the animal as the pet-human duo took a nap on the sofa.

Video goes viral

The video is believed to have surfaced from a house in Japan. It was uploaded on Instagram by a cat-loving page on June 27. It has already went viral and attracted 32, 000 likes on the social media platform.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cat Leaves Its Bed To Sleep Next To Pet Owner; Adorable Video Will Make Your Day

Cat Leaves Its Bed To Sleep Next To Pet Owner; Adorable Video Will Make Your Day

VIDEO: YouTuber Avinash Rajput Attacked, Brutally Thrashed By Miscreants In Noida Over 'Casteist...

VIDEO: YouTuber Avinash Rajput Attacked, Brutally Thrashed By Miscreants In Noida Over 'Casteist...

Viral VIDEO: 6 YouTubers Arrested For Doning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Look & Spreading Terror In UP's...

Viral VIDEO: 6 YouTubers Arrested For Doning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Look & Spreading Terror In UP's...

Oh, No! 100-Ft-Wide Sinkhole Gulps Portion Of Soccer Field In US; Dramatic Videos Showing Illinois...

Oh, No! 100-Ft-Wide Sinkhole Gulps Portion Of Soccer Field In US; Dramatic Videos Showing Illinois...

'Coming From Mars?' Flipkart Calls Customer After 6 Years To Resolve Issue Of Undelivered Slippers...

'Coming From Mars?' Flipkart Calls Customer After 6 Years To Resolve Issue Of Undelivered Slippers...