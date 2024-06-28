Cat Leaves Its Bed To Sleep Next To Pet Owner; Adorable Video Will Make Your Day

Cat Video | Instagram

Some videos have the potential to brighten your day and make you feel good. One such is this video of a pet wanting to enjoy a nap next to its owner, instead of sleeping along on its bed. If you are a cat person, this heartwarming video is just for you. You might be aware that cats often have their favourite spots, and it's sweet to know that this pet choose to find its spot next to its owner's pillow.

Check out video below

Cat jumps on sofa

The adorable video showed a man resting on a sofa, while his pet was made to sleep on its tiny bed. The animal's sleep setting was right next to the man's sofa, but it wasn't all the cat wanted. It was seen waking up from its bed and jumping on the sofa, only to find a comfortable space next to its owner.

Pet gently approaches its owner

In the video, the cat was seen leaving its bed to sleep next to the owner. Taking tiny steps with its gentle paws, the cat hopped on the sofa, where the owner was asleep. Slowly, the animal approached him and without much disturbance, made its comfortable there.

Pet-human duo adorably sleep next to each other

It probably needed some warmth and petting. The pet animal, later in the video, was seen sharing the man's pillow and sleeping next to him on the sofa. Cutely, the cat also placed one of its forelegs on the man's hand to get itself a nice and secured sleep. The man was seen side-hugging the animal as the pet-human duo took a nap on the sofa.

Video goes viral

The video is believed to have surfaced from a house in Japan. It was uploaded on Instagram by a cat-loving page on June 27. It has already went viral and attracted 32, 000 likes on the social media platform.