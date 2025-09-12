 VIDEO: Australian Tram Derails And Hits Electrical Pole In Queensland; Driver Lands In Hospital
In a dramatic incident, a tram on the Gold Coast, Queensland, accidentally derailed and smashed into an electrical pole. Fortunately, the tram was not carrying any passengers, and a huge tragedy was averted. Although the motorman of the tram has been hospitalised as a precaution. The incident occurred in the morning on Friday, September 12, at Surfers Paradise.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Australian Tram Derails And Hits Electrical Pole In Queensland; Driver Lands In Hospital | X @RomanMackinnon6

The female driver of the tram has been hospitalised as a precaution. The incident occurred in the morning on Friday, September 12, at Surfers Paradise and impacted rail services and caused traffic disruptions.

Take A Look:

Emergency services were called to Surfers Paradise Boulevard between Staghorn Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 9:20 AM following reports that a tram had hit a power pole. Paramedics said the female driver was taken to the hospital in a stable condition, and no passengers were on board at the time.

According to the reports, the tram was crossing to the other side of the tracks at an interchange when it derailed. Police told commuters in the area to expect lengthy delays, with Surfers Paradise Boulevard closed between Ocean Avenue and Palm Avenue, and no trams operating.

@7newsqueensland posted the video on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, "A Gold Coast tram has derailed and struck a power pole at Surfers Paradise. It has been confirmed that there were no passengers on board, with the driver taken to the hospital as a precaution. The crash has caused major delays to light rail services and traffic disruptions in Surfers Paradise and surrounding areas."

