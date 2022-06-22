Video: Australian pub owner hits crocodile with frying pan

Image credits: Google

An Australian pub owner was seen fighting off a crocodile with a frying pan. The clip, posted by Storyful Viral, shows Kai Hansen with a crocodile. After the second attack, the crocodile is seen turning away towards the bushes.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Goat Island Lodge, located on the Adelaide River. The caption on the post reads, "Goat Island isn't your average pub and King Kai isn't your average publican! You just never know what he'll serve up next."

The video has been seen more than two million times and received more than 7,000 likes. According to a report published in Newsweek, Hansen and his encounters with crocodile are well known. He moved to the island despite knowing that the area contained several crocodiles. In 2018, he had a small dog named Pippa who would scare the crocodiles. Although one day a crocodile named Casey killed the dog.