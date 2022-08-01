Watch Video: Mirabai Chanu's mom, relatives sway with national flag post Commonwealth Games victory

File Photo

Mirabai Chanu got home India's first gold medal post competing in the Women's 49 kg category held at the Commonwealth Games. She lifted 201 kg to win the contest. The country has been celebrating her success as congratulations pour in from all quarters.

Post her win Chanu shared a clip on Twitter that showed how her mom and her other relatives celebrated her victory. In the video, they could see holding hands and dancing. Onlookers cheered looking at the celebration.

My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home ✌️

Chanu won the third consecutive medal at the Commonwealth Games as the streak started with Glasgow 2014 where she won the silver and then got a gold at Gold Coast 2018.

Although, Birmingham 2022 was her most powerful performance in CWGs so far as she broke her own personal record with her own personal record with a combined effort of 201 Kg.

“The preparations were a bit different. I worked hard for 5 years to get prepared for Tokyo Olympics as that process started right after the Rio Olympics. I worked on my shortcomings from Rio to get better for Tokyo Olympics. There is a difference between the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Everybody knows that CWG is a bit easy for me, but I trained hard for it as well. The process was to improve my game for the future and for that it was a fight within," Chanu told News18.