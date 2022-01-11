e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, Ajit Pawar pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary

FPJ Web Desk
Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India, famous for his slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” meaning “Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer." He passed away on 11 January 1966 and is yet remembered by thousands and hundreds of people.

On his death anniversary, several bureaucrats, politicians and other netizens took to social media paying homage and due respect to Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Vice President Secretariat on Twitter quoted Venkaih Naidu and wrote, "Remembering former Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi today. Shastri Ji was a man of great integrity and wisdom, whose clarion call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” continues to resonate in our collective consciousness. #LalBahadurShastri"

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Humble tributes to former PM, Bharat Ratna #LalBahadurShastri ji on his punyatithi. His simplicity and firm determination shall always remain an inspiration. The nation can never forget how ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogan formed the core of his policies and strengthened the country."

"Tribute to our Former PM ‘Bharat Ratna’ Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary. He was a great freedom fighter who remains an inspiration for his simplicity, " tweeted Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra.

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
