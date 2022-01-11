Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, Ajit Pawar pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary

Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India, famous for his slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” meaning “Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer." He passed away on 11 January 1966 and is yet remembered by thousands and hundreds of people.

On his death anniversary, several bureaucrats, politicians and other netizens took to social media paying homage and due respect to Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Vice President Secretariat on Twitter quoted Venkaih Naidu and wrote, "Remembering former Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi today. Shastri Ji was a man of great integrity and wisdom, whose clarion call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” continues to resonate in our collective consciousness. #LalBahadurShastri"

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Humble tributes to former PM, Bharat Ratna #LalBahadurShastri ji on his punyatithi. His simplicity and firm determination shall always remain an inspiration. The nation can never forget how ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogan formed the core of his policies and strengthened the country."

"Tribute to our Former PM ‘Bharat Ratna’ Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary. He was a great freedom fighter who remains an inspiration for his simplicity, " tweeted Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra.

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Remembering Shri #LalBahadurShastri ji, our former Prime Minister and a great soul on his death anniversary. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come.

His slogan for #Jai_Jawan, #Jai_Kisan" continues to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/WK2Zhc3SgT — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 11, 2022

Today let's commemorate the death anniversary of our former Prime Minister #LalBahadurShastri Ji. A man with great simplicity & courage 🙏🏻#LalBahadurShastri — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 11, 2022

Humble tributes to #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary.



Shastri Ji always worked to uplift farmers & labourers of India. - It remains one of the major guiding principles of @INCIndia. Shashtri Ji’s contribution and commitment to the nation will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/bdGEPIm1ru — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) January 11, 2022

Paid tribute on death anniversary of भारत रत्न Shree #LalBahadurShastri .#PenDown

Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.#लाल_बहादुर_शास्त्री

Bharat Ratna pic.twitter.com/xrSz3P9D5g — PRAJAKTA SINGH (@Prajakta_Singh2) January 11, 2022

The man who won us a war. Not a highly celebrated prime minister like those who preceded or succeeded him. We didn’t even conduct a proper inquiry when he died a mysterious death abroad. We have been so very ungrateful to him. #LalBahadurShastri pic.twitter.com/X9nnEQS2nl — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) January 11, 2022

Man of Steel !!



In 1965 Pakistan attacked us thinking we would be demoralized post 1962 debacle.



India surprised everyone & crossed its borders to attack another nation for first time in its history post independence & crushed Pakistan



That was #LalBahadurShastri 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RMXZlVbApc — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) January 11, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:25 PM IST