Vegan Raw Food Diet Influencer Zhanna D’Art Reportedly Dies Of Starvation

Vegan Raw Food Diet Influencer Zhanna D'Art

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova, known on social media as Zhanna D’Art, has tragically passed away at the age of 39. According to reports, she subsisted solely on an exotic fruit diet while touring Southeast Asia and promoting raw foods to her millions of followers on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Concerns about her health had been raised months earlier when she appeared exhausted and suffered from swollen legs in Sri Lanka. Her friends attempted to persuade her to seek medical treatment, but she chose not to, continuing her restrictive eating regimen. Sadly, during her tour, she finally sought medical attention, but it was too late.

Her mother attributed her passing to a "cholera-like infection," but the official cause of death remains unconfirmed.

For the past four years, Zhanna claimed to have followed a strict raw vegan diet, consisting primarily of fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices. Astonishingly, for the last seven years, she reportedly consumed only giant sweet jackfruits and durians, known for their custardy meat and strong odor.

Zhanna believed that her raw food diet was the key to maintaining a youthful appearance and vitality, inspired by seeing peers who looked older due to their junk food diets. She used her social media platforms to inspire others to eat healthier and create her own raw food recipes.

However, some of her friends believe that her extreme and limited diet choices played a significant role in her tragic demise. Despite their concerns, Zhanna seemed to ignore the consequences of her restrictive eating habits.

In the end, Zhanna's untimely passing serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of balanced and varied nutrition for overall health and well-being.

