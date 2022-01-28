e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Vegan guest gets served a plate of leaves and fruit slices at a wedding, netizens are furious

An image of a “vegan” dish presented to a guest at a wedding has gone viral on social media.
FPJ Web Desk
Veganism and plant-based diets are the latest food trend and loads of people are embracing the new dietary regime religiously. A vegan diet implies a diet that excludes animal-sourced products. Simply put, it doesn’t involve any dairy or meat products. While people are still working around to know more about a vegan diet, an image of a “vegan” dish presented to a guest at a wedding has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user posted a picture of a vegan dish at a wedding and it has gone viral online. The image is of a plate consisting of rocket leaves, drizzled with a vinaigrette and three slices of melon. It obviously sparked a flood of reactions on the platform as netizens were extremely unhappy with the dish.

“Vegan option at a wedding,” reads the caption of the post.

After being posted on Twitter, the image attracted close to 4k likes. Netizens were absolutely fumed by this and flocked to the comments section to express their anger.

Take a look:

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:05 PM IST
