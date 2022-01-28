Vegan guest gets served a plate of leaves and fruit slices at a wedding, netizens are furious

Veganism and plant-based diets are the latest food trend and loads of people are embracing the new dietary regime religiously. A vegan diet implies a diet that excludes animal-sourced products. Simply put, it doesn’t involve any dairy or meat products. While people are still working around to know more about a vegan diet, an image of a “vegan” dish presented to a guest at a wedding has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user posted a picture of a vegan dish at a wedding and it has gone viral online. The image is of a plate consisting of rocket leaves, drizzled with a vinaigrette and three slices of melon. It obviously sparked a flood of reactions on the platform as netizens were extremely unhappy with the dish.

“Vegan option at a wedding,” reads the caption of the post.

Vegan option at a wedding 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2EOTOz2FOl — herbiwhore🌱 🏳️‍🌈 (@nerdzrope) January 22, 2022

After being posted on Twitter, the image attracted close to 4k likes. Netizens were absolutely fumed by this and flocked to the comments section to express their anger.

Take a look:

That is absurd and rude - it’s almost feels deliberately so -

Not cool and ZERO excuse — ENOUGH BULLSHIT (@Suzi1124) January 22, 2022

Why impose your food preferences on others? OH that’s right it’s your special day you should be treated like a queen/king and everything should be perfect for the 5 hours between the ceremony/reception that no one will remember a month later. — RobinsonWheelWorks (@WorksWheel) January 23, 2022

the struggle is real 😩 pic.twitter.com/ZDhwXYVt29 — val r. r. (@valerrerre) January 22, 2022

The vegan options at a work event 😩 pic.twitter.com/Bc4mg6HV8W — Getchanoodlewet Ⓥ (@getchanoodlewet) January 26, 2022

We’re planning a fully vegan wedding for this fall, curious to see how the SAD folks will react. — chas stevens Ⓥ (@chas_stevens) January 22, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:05 PM IST