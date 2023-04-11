Uttar Pradesh: Man takes thumb impression of dead woman on documents in Agra, shocking video goes viral

A video of a man taking thumb impressions of a dead woman on legal documents has gone viral on social media. The shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.
Reports suggest that the man allegedly tried to usurp the woman's will by taking her thumbprint fraudulently on the pretext of taking her to a hospital.
The 45-second video clip shows the man forcefully taking the dead woman's thumb imprints as the victim can be seen lying in the car.
After the video went viral, netizens slammed the accused. Several people retweeted the video and demanded justice.
