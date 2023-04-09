UP Crime: Bride fires bullets during wedding ceremony in Hathras; video goes viral

A video of a bride firing a revolver during her wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Friday in a guest house at Salempur village, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.
In the viral video, the bride and groom are sitting on the stage during their wedding ceremony. A young man standing on the side held a revolver to this bride, and she fired four shots in the air. After firing, the bride gave the revolver to the young man standing on the stage. This video is being told of a wedding ceremony
The bride is said to be from the Hathras Junction area, and the youth who is giving her the revolver is also said to be from a village in the Hathras Junction area.
As soon as the information was received, the area police started investigating the viral video.
According to a report in Amar Ujjala, an investigation is being done on the basis of the video in the case of the bride's firing during the wedding ceremony.
