Uttar Pradesh police spotted performing nagin dance in uniform; watch viral video

Uttar Pradesh police was seen performing nagin dance along their uniform amidst the celebrations of Independence Day 2022. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media claiming it to have originated from Puranpur Kotwali police station.
Watch video:
According to the reports by regional media, Puranpur Police personnel Virendra Vikram said that the dance video showing policemen had attracted no complaints so far; if anyone complained in the regard, necessary action would be taken.
Read Also
Watch Video: Mumbai Police's 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble sets vacation mood right with Ranbir Kapoor's...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)