Uttar Pradesh police spotted performing nagin dance in uniform; watch viral video

The incident reportedly captured on the occasion of Independence Day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh police performs nagin dance | Twitter video

Uttar Pradesh police was seen performing nagin dance along their uniform amidst the celebrations of Independence Day 2022. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media claiming it to have originated from Puranpur Kotwali police station.

Watch video:

According to the reports by regional media, Puranpur Police personnel Virendra Vikram said that the dance video showing policemen had attracted no complaints so far; if anyone complained in the regard, necessary action would be taken.

