Uttar Pradesh: Enraged citizens take to Twitter to condemn Unnao rape case

In yet another heart-wrenching incident in the country, out of three minor Dalit girls, who were missing, two were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Baburaha Tola village, an upper-caste dominated area in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. The third girl is in a critical condition and has been admitted to a hospital in Kanpur.

The three sisters belonging to the Pasi community are aged between 13 and 17 years. Around 2 pm on Thursday, the girls had gone out to collect fodder from the fields. When they did not return home till 7 pm, their brother went searching for them. Upon reaching the field, he found them tied with a 'dupatta' lying unconscious.

The brother raised an alarm and called his family members and the villagers. The two girls were declared brought dead when taken to the primary health centre. The third girl, being in a critical condition, was referred to a Kanpur hospital. Bodies of the two girls have been sent for post-mortem.

The doctors found some white substance oozing out of the girls' mouth. Their family members have alleged that the girls were sexually assaulted and poisoned. Tension prevails in the upper-caste dominated village after the death of the Dalit girls.

Th entire nation was horrified with the news of this incident. With rape cases emerging frequently, citizens are questioning the law and security. People took to Twitter to pay their respects to the girls and empathise with them. Citizens are also demanding that its high time that such brutality stops.

