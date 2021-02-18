Uttar Pradesh: Two Dalits girls found dead in field in Unnao, third critical

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): Three girls found lying unconscious in their own field in Unnao's Asoha area on Wednesday, police said.

Anand Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police, said two of them have died while one is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

"Three girls found lying in the unconscious in their field in Asoha police station limits. They were admitted to hospitals. Two have died while one is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Prima facie, they went to fields to cut grass," Kulkarni said.

"After they did not return to their home, their families started looking for them. Doctors said that there are symptoms of poisoning," he said.

Senior cops including the Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the spot and an investigation into the matter is underway.