Chhattisgarh Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Excise, Education & Health

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai |

Raipur: Under the chair of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his cabinet took several key decisions on Monday, in a meeting held at CM’s Official residence, Raipur. These cabinet decisions mainly focussed on fiscal policy, education, technology, and public health infrastructure.

First, the Cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Excise Policy for the financial year 2026–27.

Second, a major education investment was sanctioned with the approval of a 90-year lease for nearly 40 acres of land in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar to the renowned Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) for the establishment of its Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a national-level institution (ranked 52nd in NIRF 2025) aimed at boosting quality education in the state.

Third, a significant tech and startup push was announced, as the government decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to establish four new entrepreneurship centres in Nava Raipur. These centres will focus on promoting the IT/ITeS sector and supporting over 133 domain-specific start-ups in areas like Artificial Intelligence, MedTech, Smart City solutions, and Smart Agriculture, with an additional Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) Centre being set up through STPI to support hardware start-ups and MSMEs, an official communique said.

The government also approved the plan of strengthening health diagnostics across the state, ensuring the availability of quality diagnostic facilities in all government health institutions, including District Hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Primary Health Centres (PHCs). The government claimed that the decision will strengthen existing laboratory resources and increase the number of diagnostic tests available to the public.