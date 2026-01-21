 Chhattisgarh Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Excise, Education & Health
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Excise, Education & Health

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Excise, Education & Health

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, chaired by CM Vishnu Deo Sai, approved the state excise policy for 2026–27 and cleared a 90-year lease of nearly 40 acres in Nava Raipur for NMIMS. The meeting also cleared plans for four new IT entrepreneurship centres, an ESDD facility, and strengthening diagnostic services across government health institutions statewide.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai |

Raipur: Under the chair of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his cabinet took several key decisions on Monday, in a meeting held at CM’s Official residence, Raipur. These cabinet decisions mainly focussed on fiscal policy, education, technology, and public health infrastructure.

First, the Cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Excise Policy for the financial year 2026–27.

Second, a major education investment was sanctioned with the approval of a 90-year lease for nearly 40 acres of land in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar to the renowned Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) for the establishment of its Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a national-level institution (ranked 52nd in NIRF 2025) aimed at boosting quality education in the state.

Third, a significant tech and startup push was announced, as the government decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to establish four new entrepreneurship centres in Nava Raipur. These centres will focus on promoting the IT/ITeS sector and supporting over 133 domain-specific start-ups in areas like Artificial Intelligence, MedTech, Smart City solutions, and Smart Agriculture, with an additional Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) Centre being set up through STPI to support hardware start-ups and MSMEs, an official communique said.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway RPF Rescues Passengers, Assists Emergency Childbirth Under Operation 'Jeevan Raksha’ And ‘Matrushakti’
Central Railway RPF Rescues Passengers, Assists Emergency Childbirth Under Operation 'Jeevan Raksha’ And ‘Matrushakti’
Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Setback As First Woman BMC Corporator Sarita Mhaske Appears To Join Shinde Faction
Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Setback As First Woman BMC Corporator Sarita Mhaske Appears To Join Shinde Faction
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old IT Professional Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car Outside Office In Malad West; Driver Booked
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old IT Professional Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car Outside Office In Malad West; Driver Booked
Read Also
Chhattisgarh News: 2 Farmers Attempt Suicide In Korba Over MSP Paddy Sale Issues
article-image

Also Watch:

The government also approved the plan of strengthening health diagnostics across the state, ensuring the availability of quality diagnostic facilities in all government health institutions, including District Hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Primary Health Centres (PHCs). The government claimed that the decision will strengthen existing laboratory resources and increase the number of diagnostic tests available to the public.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF...
'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF...
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Excise, Education & Health
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Excise, Education & Health
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Objects To Anti-Centre Remarks In Assembly Address
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Objects To Anti-Centre Remarks In Assembly Address
Assam News: Normalcy Returns Slowly In Kokrajhar After 2 Days Of Unrest
Assam News: Normalcy Returns Slowly In Kokrajhar After 2 Days Of Unrest
Rahul Gandhi Receives Grandfather Feroze Gandhi’s Long-lost Driving Licence During Rae Bareli...
Rahul Gandhi Receives Grandfather Feroze Gandhi’s Long-lost Driving Licence During Rae Bareli...