US Woman Plays Squid Game's 'Red Light Green Light In Bhojpuri Style', Watch Viral Video

In a hilarious video going viral on the Internet, a US influencer known for her crisp and trendy Indian content was seen dancing on a popular Bhojpuri song while playing 'green light-red light' from the Netflix show, Squid Games. The video is going viral on social media, sparking an array of hilarious reactions to her unexpected twist in the freezing game.

In the video, the woman can be seen playing one of the deadliest and popular games from the 'Squid Games' web series. In this particular game, green light-red light, a giant doll is the judge who also gives a signal. As soon as the doll gives a red signal, players are supposed to freeze, and when she gives a green signal, all the players are supposed to run to the finish line. As per the show, if a player fails to freeze during the red signal, they would be shot dead right away.

However, twisting the rules of the game, this US woman brought ht Bhojpuri vibe to it. Instead of running to the finish line, the woman decided to dance to a popular Bhojpuri song.

Earlier this week, the creator went viral for her viral videos of dancing on the US streets to Bhojpuri songs. Attracting thousands of Indian users on social media, the user has become an Internet sensation.

The same woman earlier made headlines for holding a placard at Times Square in New York, prompting Indians. On her Placard, she wrote that she is "looking for an Indian husband."

The video went viral soon after she posted it on her Instagram handle. Netizens and especially Indian users on Instagram are flooding the comments section with hilarious comments and proposals.