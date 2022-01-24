US toddler accidentally orders furniture worth Rs 1.4 lakh from Walmart on his mom's phone

When experts recommend that mobile devices and electronics gadgets should be locked or kept away from children, it is not just to protect the toddlers or devices but also to avert a lot of irreversible things that could occur if the internet-enabled device get into the little hands.

This incident from New Jersey is a perfect example of why parents should always lock their phone or keep it away from their children.

Ayaansh Kumar, who is 22-months-old and is still in his diapers managed to order furniture worth $2,000 (Rs 1.4 lakh) online, Times Now reported.

Well, he wasn't asked by his parents to do so. The accidental shopping occurred when Ayaansh's mother, Madhu, had kept loads of stuff in her shopping cart after browsing Walmart's website on her phone.

She only wanted to buy a few things for her new home. But thanks to her screen-savvy son, all the items in the cart were successfully checked out in one expensive online purchase, as per reports.

"It is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that’s what happened," said Pramod Kumar, the father of Ayaansh.

The parents were left surprised when boxes after boxes , containing new furniture started being delivered to their address.

Not just that, some of the boxes were so huge that they didn't fit through the door. When the mother checked her Walmart account, she discovered that her son had ordered chairs, flower stands, and a whole lot of other stuff they didn't need.

"He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff," said Madhu.

The tech-savvy child had been paying close attention to his parents and older siblings, who all use phones to browse things on the internet, according to an NBC report.

Pramod said they will start using facial recognition and passcodes on their gadgets from here on.

"Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in a locked condition," father Pramod was quoted as saying by NBC.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:27 PM IST