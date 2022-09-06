e-Paper Get App
US Open beer drinker is back with another viral chug; watch video

On September 3 local time, Lucky drank her boyfriend’s beer with the zeal of Coco Gauff or Nick Kyrgios.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Beer chugging girl is viral again | Twitter

Megan Lucky, a beer-chugging US Open fan who went viral last year for sportively sipping in the drink at the stadium, is viral once again for her recent repeat. In another attempt to enjoy the hoppy beverage, the 'beer chug' drinker was seen lifting a cup of beer and consuming it in the public, soon after the camera panned towards her.

Watch video:

In the stands of an annual tennis championship, a yearly tradition was seen repeating. Cheering with placards and screams is too common, it seems, this female differently created buzz for her beer chugging moment. On September 3 local time, Lucky drank her boyfriend’s beer with the zeal of Coco Gauff or Nick Kyrgios.

The video shared by the official page of US Open Tennis showed shots from both recent and previous incident. “It seems this is becoming tradition at this point,” U.S. Open Tennis’ Twitter account posted about Lucky’s chug.

Coco Gauff raised a fist, then wagged her right index finger, responding to, and riling up even more, a loud-louder-loudest Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that was standing and screaming.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday with a brilliant performance to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows. The Australian passed the stiff test against the Russian 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, playing his aggressive game to triumph after two hours and 53 minutes.

