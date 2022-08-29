Asia Cup 2022: During India vs Pakistan cricket match, 'Mujhe Maaro' meme fame Momin Saqib meets Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli

'Mujhe Maaro' meme fame Momin Saqib meets Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli during IND vs PAK T20 match |

India defeated Pakistan last night during their first face-off match towards Asia Cup 2022. Hardik Pandya was named Man of the Match for his innings in the match while Dinesh Karthik bragged the award for Catch of the Match. The match was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from actual cricket scenes of fours and sixes, a glance around the stadium and fan reactions were captured to go viral. Media personnel at the Dubai stadium were able to spot and capture the presence of celebrities attending the India vs Pakistan cricket match along the moment when a Pakistan based cricket fan met Indian players Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli.

Watch videos:

Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young & with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job👏🏼 But you batted well to take the match away from us 🏏@hardikpandya7 Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga! #AsiaCup2022 #MominSaqib #HardikPandya #INDvsPAK2022 #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #Dubai pic.twitter.com/Np8iSmslfW — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) August 28, 2022

Known for his 'Mujhe Maaro' meme, Momin Saqib took to greet and handshake Kohli and Pandya during IND VS PAK match on August 28. The images of the duo have surfaced on the internet to win hearts of netizens.

The 'O Bhai Maaro Mujhe, Mujhe Maaro' meme rolled in from an interview between Saqib and Dunya Media Group PK’s journalist Azhar Javaid on 16th June 2019 amidst ICC World Cup.

Among the disappointed Pakistani fans at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Momin Saqib and his brother Bilal Bin Saqib were interviewed by the journalist. In the interview, Momin Saqib took a dig at the team for showing a lack of respect towards fans. This is how he uttered the above words and eventually went viral for the same.