e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Congratulations on an inspiring career': Celebrities, sportspersons pay tribute to Serena Williams after US great bids adieu to tennis

'Congratulations on an inspiring career': Celebrities, sportspersons pay tribute to Serena Williams after US great bids adieu to tennis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Tennis Star Senera Williams bids adieu to tennis |

Serena Williams has given her life to tennis. On Friday, one of the greatest tennis players of all time suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the third round against Croatia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open. And with this, her illustrious tennis career has, in all likelihood, come to an end.

Williams started playing tennis professionally at the age of 14 and has won 23 grand slams along with 14 major women's doubles titles. The tennis star has finally, at the age of 40, announced her retirement. She had denied considering resigning.

Her decision to end her illustrating career is welcomed by sports figures, athletes, politicians, and celebrities. In his tweet Sachin Tendulkar mentioned Williams' career as inspiring

Read Also
Adieu Serena Williams: 15 career-defining moments of the American tennis star
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli trains wearing high-altitude mask ahead of Super 4 clash against...

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli trains wearing high-altitude mask ahead of Super 4 clash against...

'Congratulations on an inspiring career': Celebrities, sportspersons pay tribute to Serena Williams...

'Congratulations on an inspiring career': Celebrities, sportspersons pay tribute to Serena Williams...

Adieu Serena Williams: 15 career-defining moments of the American tennis star

Adieu Serena Williams: 15 career-defining moments of the American tennis star

'Quite impressive': Netizens ecstatic as Zimbabwe record historic ODI win against Australia

'Quite impressive': Netizens ecstatic as Zimbabwe record historic ODI win against Australia

'Will bounce back stronger': Yuzvendra Chahal's actress wife Dhanashree Verma on her knee surgery

'Will bounce back stronger': Yuzvendra Chahal's actress wife Dhanashree Verma on her knee surgery