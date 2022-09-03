'Congratulations on an inspiring career': Celebrities, sportspersons pay tribute to Serena Williams after US great bids adieu to tennis

Tennis Star Senera Williams bids adieu to tennis |

Serena Williams has given her life to tennis. On Friday, one of the greatest tennis players of all time suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the third round against Croatia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open. And with this, her illustrious tennis career has, in all likelihood, come to an end.

Williams started playing tennis professionally at the age of 14 and has won 23 grand slams along with 14 major women's doubles titles. The tennis star has finally, at the age of 40, announced her retirement. She had denied considering resigning.

Her decision to end her illustrating career is welcomed by sports figures, athletes, politicians, and celebrities. In his tweet Sachin Tendulkar mentioned Williams' career as inspiring

Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel.



Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career, @serenawilliams. pic.twitter.com/qxckNSoaw8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2022

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!



How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.



I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022

.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022

What a run. @serenawilliams will be leaving behind an extraordinary tennis career that challenged the double standard between male and female players. I look forward to watching her continue building her amazing legacy off the court. https://t.co/K9Hxa2jB3I — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 3, 2022

Serena !!! U have inspired us all . Thank u for showing us what greatness looks like !@serenawilliams #USOpen2022



📷: John Minchillo/AP pic.twitter.com/0bcuG4yOhO — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 3, 2022