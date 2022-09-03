'Congratulations on an inspiring career': Celebrities, sportspersons pay tribute to Serena Williams after US great bids adieu to tennis

Serena Williams has given her life to tennis. On Friday, one of the greatest tennis players of all time suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the third round against Croatia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open. And with this, her illustrious tennis career has, in all likelihood, come to an end.
Williams started playing tennis professionally at the age of 14 and has won 23 grand slams along with 14 major women's doubles titles. The tennis star has finally, at the age of 40, announced her retirement. She had denied considering resigning.
Her decision to end her illustrating career is welcomed by sports figures, athletes, politicians, and celebrities. In his tweet Sachin Tendulkar mentioned Williams' career as inspiring
