US man breaks Guinness World Record for the tallest mohawk

A man from Minnesota named Joseph Grisamore now holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest mohawk. With 42.5 inches, Grisamore has broken all the older records. He had reportedly tried to break the record twice before this, thee first in 2007 and then in 2013.

Talking about having the world's tallest mohawk in the world, he told Guinness World Record, "My favourite thing about the mohawk is just the rarity of it. I'll admit that peoples' reactions are pretty priceless too. I'm 6'1 tall, and my mohawk is pushing 4 feet now."

"Doors aren't over 7' tall, ceilings 9', and cars are impossible to get into - so I'm limited to where and how I move around when I’m all done up, but the crowd usually comes to me," he added.

"When wearing a mohawk, my hairdresser is a pro at teasing the base of the hair enough to hold the weight of a full fan," he says.

Grisamore said, "I feel like I'm the Mohawk King of the world"

"The best hair advice I can give for men is... don’t cut your hair," he joked.

Take a look at the world's tallest mohawk here: