US couple abandoned in Hawaii ocean, sues snorkelling firm for USD5 million

Hawaiitravel

Have you ever been to the ocean and thought, "What if I am left alone here?"

The newlywed couple from the US faced the unfortunate incident when they visited Hawaii for their honeymoon. The couple claimed that they were forced to swim to shore after a snorkelling tour group left them in the ocean.

The honeymoon couple from California sued the snorkelling company for USD5 million after they were abandoned in the ocean for more than an hour.

According to NBC News, husband Alexander Burckle and wife Elizabeth Webster explained their terrifying September 23, 2021 incident in a federal lawsuit filed last month.

In the lawsuit, the couple claimed that the captain informed everyone abroad that the boat would remain anchored in the location for about an hour before moving on to the next location. However, when the couple started returning to the boat about an hour later, the waters got turbulent, and the boat from Maui Sail Company was gone.

We "were beginning to panic and were struggling to swim in the ocean conditions," the couple said in the litigation. We "feared that drowning was imminent". However, the duo was eventually able to reach the shore, but in "a fatigued and dehydrated condition," they claimed. The couple also tried writing "SOS" and "Help" in the sand, but no boats came to the rescue, and locals came to their rescue, gave them water, and allowed them to use their mobile phones.

The couple's attorney claimed that the tour company was disorganised and "didn't give set boundaries". Even after conducting head counts, the crew members did not realise the couple was missing until it was too late. "At approximately 12:20 p.m., after another 15 minutes (approx.) of aggressive swimming, the vessel was clearly farther from Plaintiffs than it was at the last time they checked," the suit said. The couple has sued the Maui Sail Company for USD5 million for negligence and emotional distress caused to them," he added.