US Capitol Attack: Indian Twitter irked over waiving of tricolour during violent protests in Washington DC

Earlier Wednesday, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, forcing emergency evacuation at both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The chaos unfolded as the Chambers were preparing to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win. At least four people were killed and 42 others arrested in the wake of the violent protests that took place inside the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

During the protest, along with US flags, protestors were spotted waving a tricolour. The use of Indian flag in the protest, however, did not go well with several Indians on social media.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, took to Twitter to slam the act and wrote, "Whoever is waving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don’t use our tricolour to participate in such violent & criminal acts in another country (sic)."

"Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in... (sic)," wrote BJP leader Varun Gandhi.

"Why do I see our Indian flag too in this crowd supporting vandalism? Who is this person holding Indian flag! As an Indian I feel embarrassed on seeing this. We are not a part of this please (sic)," wrote senior journalist Sakshi Joshi.

