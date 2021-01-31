'Upsetting and stifling': Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar reacts to arrest of journalist Mandeep Punia

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, alleging that he misbehaved with a station house officer (SHO) at the Singhu border amidst the ongoing protest.

Another journalist, Dharmender Singh, was also briefly picked up and later let go after he showed his press ID, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday.

The police said that Punia was jumping the roadblocks and barricades when the alleged incident took place.

After the arrest, netizens started criticising the Delhi Police for "suppressing the press". Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Twitter also joined netizens.

"Upsetting n stifling to see REAL n hardworking journalists just disappear..where r those heavy weight leaders/ministers who took time n efforts to tweet about #freedofpress while #Arnab was questioned Thinking face #ReleaseMandeepPunia Where is #MandeepPunia (sic)," tweeted Matondkar.