UPI payment to be charged from April 1? Netizens react with MEMES on Twitter |

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a circular on March 29 in which it advised Prepaid Payment Instruments fees to be applied to merchant transactions on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) from April 1. Coming again, the new levy was announced for PPI merchant payments worth more than Rs 2,000 but was misinterpreted as a charge for UPI.

UPI-based transactions accounted for more than 4,500 crore e-payments in FY22. With high penetration among the Indian population and now enabled for overseas payments, the circular was misinterpreted by people to give them chills. Clarifying the aspect, NPCI no sooner shared a press release suggesting "UPI is free, fast, secure and seamless."

Amidst all these, netizens reacted on Twitter with memes.

Check reactions from Twitter right here

#UPIcharges

UPI merchant transactions of more than Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1.1 per cent starting April 1



Me who don't even own bank balance of Rs 2,000 :- pic.twitter.com/krnLs5JIX2 — 마륵 타망 ⚡⚡ (@_Marktamang) March 29, 2023

#UPI payments via prepaid instruments to carry interchange fee from April 1.



The 1.1% interchange fee will be levied on transactions above Rs 2,000.



Le UPI users be like:-#UPIPayments #DigitalFasting#UPIcharges#wednesdaythought pic.twitter.com/1mGdETgkoi — Unapologetic Indian 🇮🇳🇷🇺🇮🇱🇧🇹🇳🇵 (@Adromeda123) March 29, 2023

Just relate haan...

1st Demonetisation - No cash.

Then 1.1% tax on UPI. pic.twitter.com/OpmpEUQf0t — Nidarr Aawaaz (@help2humanity) March 29, 2023

In order to increase revenue for banks & payment service providers, the NPCI has decided an interchange charge of up to 1.1%.



Actually Wallet payments & PPI Payments have a transaction fee, UPI to remain free.#UPIPayments #upipaymentcharge pic.twitter.com/YHAqurbFVs — Namaskar Prasad (@conveyofficial) March 29, 2023

UPI merchant transactions of more than Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1.1 per cent starting April 1



Cash: pic.twitter.com/3D0zfi3cyD — தமிழ் நெஞ்சன் (@tamizh_nenjan) March 29, 2023

#UPIcharges UPI Not Accepted

Only Cash Or Cards 😁 pic.twitter.com/fhcx8UaaR4 — Deepak Soni (@deepaksonitalks) March 29, 2023