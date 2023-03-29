UPI payment to be charged from April 1? Netizens react with MEMES on Twitter

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a circular on March 29 in which it advised Prepaid Payment Instruments fees to be applied to merchant transactions on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) from April 1. Coming again, the new levy was announced for PPI merchant payments worth more than Rs 2,000 but was misinterpreted as a charge for UPI.
UPI-based transactions accounted for more than 4,500 crore e-payments in FY22. With high penetration among the Indian population and now enabled for overseas payments, the circular was misinterpreted by people to give them chills. Clarifying the aspect, NPCI no sooner shared a press release suggesting "UPI is free, fast, secure and seamless."
Amidst all these, netizens reacted on Twitter with memes.
