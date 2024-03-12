UP: Woman Clings To Car Door As Man Holds Her From Window, Road Stunt Involving Vehicle With 'Advocate' Label Goes Viral From Lucknow

In a video shared online, a woman was seen clinging to a car door while the UP-registered vehicle was moving. While it was unclear whether it was a planned road stunt or an incident concerning the lady's security, the video was recorded by a fellow commuter on the roadway who found the incident bizarre and a threat to road safety.

Visuals showed the woman standing at the edge of the car's sidestep as she was held by someone seated inside. The person held her back while the vehicle was in motion. Watch the video below

कार किसकी है?? लटकी हुई लड़की कौन है?? भीतर कौन बैठा है?? नहीं पता.. पर एडवोकेट वाला लोगो चिपका है.. जगह लखनऊ के पलासियो मॉल के सामने की है.. बाकी क्या हो रहा है आप सबको और पुलिस को दिख ही रहा है.. नंबर भी साफ नजर आ रहा..@lkopolice pic.twitter.com/Ab1QJIdjnH — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) March 12, 2024

The car carried both the 'advocate' label and the term written aloud. A journalist named Vivek Tripathi posted the video on social media while questioning the incident. He mentioned that the incident was reported around Phoenix Palassio Mall, Lucknow. He tagged the Lucknow Police to draw their attention to this matter.

Police respond

Taking note of the video, the Lucknow Police responded on X (formerly known as Twitter) and informed that the concerned officials have been asked to look into the matter. An investigation following necessary action was ordered in this regard, according to the post.