 UP: Determined bride chases down fleeing groom for 20 kms to complete wedding vows in Bareilly
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUP: Determined bride chases down fleeing groom for 20 kms to complete wedding vows in Bareilly

UP: Determined bride chases down fleeing groom for 20 kms to complete wedding vows in Bareilly

The incident occurred in the Baradari area under the jurisdiction of the Barabanki police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
UP: Determined bride chases down fleeing groom for 20 kms to complete wedding vows in Bareilly | Representative Image

A woman in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, proved to the world that the saying 'all is fair in love and war' is not far from the truth. This determined bride did not give up when her groom got cold feet and ran away. The woman chased down the groom for 20 kilometers and dragged him back to the mandap for the rituals.

The incident occurred in the Baradari area under the jurisdiction of the Barabanki police station. The couple had been in a relationship for over two years, and after much drama, a wedding date was fixed between the families for Sunday at Bhuteshwar Nath temple.

Suspicious call with to-be groom

The bride, all dolled up, waited for the love of her life to come to the mandap, but he did not show up. After she called him, the groom said he was going to Badaun to pick up his mother. The suspicious woman did not wait even a minute and chased him down about 20 kilometers from Bareilly to a bus stand. After she managed to catch him, she brought him back to the temple and all the rituals were performed.

The wedding vows were successfully completed in the presence of both families at Bhimora temple.

Read Also
Gujarat human trafficking: Minor girl sold as bride to over 15 men yet to be traced
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Determined bride chases down fleeing groom for 20 kms to complete wedding vows in Bareilly

UP: Determined bride chases down fleeing groom for 20 kms to complete wedding vows in Bareilly

Dadi's day out! UK dentist takes grandma to Paris, netizens say 'This is so cute' as video goes...

Dadi's day out! UK dentist takes grandma to Paris, netizens say 'This is so cute' as video goes...

Goa Crime: Elderly woman's gold bangles robbed by 3 miscreants on bike, CCTV footage surfaces

Goa Crime: Elderly woman's gold bangles robbed by 3 miscreants on bike, CCTV footage surfaces

Arunachal Pradesh's Koloriang contends for the title of the 'Wettest Place on Earth'

Arunachal Pradesh's Koloriang contends for the title of the 'Wettest Place on Earth'

Age is just a number: 98-year-old Chicago man works full-time, 7 days a week

Age is just a number: 98-year-old Chicago man works full-time, 7 days a week