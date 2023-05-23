UP: Determined bride chases down fleeing groom for 20 kms to complete wedding vows in Bareilly | Representative Image

A woman in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, proved to the world that the saying 'all is fair in love and war' is not far from the truth. This determined bride did not give up when her groom got cold feet and ran away. The woman chased down the groom for 20 kilometers and dragged him back to the mandap for the rituals.

The incident occurred in the Baradari area under the jurisdiction of the Barabanki police station. The couple had been in a relationship for over two years, and after much drama, a wedding date was fixed between the families for Sunday at Bhuteshwar Nath temple.

Suspicious call with to-be groom

The bride, all dolled up, waited for the love of her life to come to the mandap, but he did not show up. After she called him, the groom said he was going to Badaun to pick up his mother. The suspicious woman did not wait even a minute and chased him down about 20 kilometers from Bareilly to a bus stand. After she managed to catch him, she brought him back to the temple and all the rituals were performed.

The wedding vows were successfully completed in the presence of both families at Bhimora temple.

