UP: Cardiologist In Kanpur Provides Religious Scriptures To Patients As 'Mandatory' Part Of Treatment; Netizens React

Cardiologist In Kanpur Provides Religious Scriptures To Patients |

For some, spiritual readings would be soothing and healing. However, for those people who consider doctors to be their gods and hold low or no faith in religious worship and the Almighty, reading write-ups relating to holy scriptures might not be something they want to do.

A cardiologist from Kanpur named Dr. Neeraj Kumar told a newspaper outlet that reading religious books makes patients happier and boosts their morale. While mentioning his observation, he said that he would provide his patients at the Laximpat Singhania Institute of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery scriptures such as Bhagavad Gita, Hanuman Chalisa, Ramayana, etc. before surgery and long-term treatment.

Heart surgeon at Lakshmipat Singhania institute of cardiology and cardiac surgeryin UP's Kanpur, Dr Neeraj Kumar is winning the hearts of his patients by giving them Bhagavad Gita, Hanuman chalisa Sunderkand and Ramayana to read before surgery and long-term treatment. pic.twitter.com/h3wUiXWS7J — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 7, 2023

The news report stated that Kumar was involved in the practice of offering the books as a "mandatory" part of the treatment.

Reacting to this, netizens shared mixed opinions about it. While most welcomed the move by saying there's nothing wrong in encouraging people to read religious books, others chose to disagree. "Good business. Extend your stay by reading it. And adding to the bill," wrote an X user.

Check replies below