Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:42 PM IST

#UninstallHotstar trends on Twitter as web series 'The Empire' finds itself amidst controversy; here's why

FPJ Web Desk
On Friday, the online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar found itself amidst controversy as multiple people vowed to uninstall the application over its web show 'The Empire'.

Based on Alex Rutherford’s "Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North," 'The Empire' is a historical series showcasing the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire. The first three episodes focus on Babur, the first Mughal emperor.

As soon as the trailer of the series was released on the internet, many criticised it as they believe that it glorifies Babur. Reportedly, Hotstar rejected grievance complaints against the series. As a result, #UninstallHotstar started trending on Twitter.

As per a report by India TV, the grievance officer appointed by Disney+ Hotstar under the new Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 received complaints about the series. However, the officer rejected them claiming that the series does not glorify Babur.

The report further says that Hotstar claimed that the web series refrains from making any reference to the 2019 Supreme Court judgement regarding Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

However, this hasn't been effective in cooling down the furious public.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:42 PM IST
