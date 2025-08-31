King Cobra Attacks Forest Officials While Being Rescued In Dehradun Village; Chilling Video Goes Viral | X @AjitSinghRathi

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: A shocking incident was seen in a village in Dehradun when a massive King Cobra was spotted stranded on a tree. The venomous reptile attacked the forest department officials while they were trying to rescue it. The chilling video was recorded by onlookers, which showed one of the snake rescuers narrowly escaping the deadly attack. Reportedly, forest officials rescued the snake, and the cobra was later released safely into its natural habitat.

The now viral video shows chilling footage during the rescue of the stranded massive King Cobra in a Bhauwala village in Jhajhra range of Dehradun forest division. The clip showed that the King Cobra was stranded in a tree. It attacked the forest official who tried to pull it down from the tree. Later, the snake can be seen fighting in fear of the snake rescuers. One of the snake rescuers skillfully handles the reptile.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted on X. The caption of the video reads, "The forest department team, which had gone to catch it, was attacked by the king cobra. The team members narrowly escaped, it was subdued with great difficulty, rescued, and released into the jungle. The incident took place in Bhaunwala village of the Jhajhra range of Dehradun forest division. Seeing the dangerous snake of extraordinary length, there was panic among the villagers."

According to the reports, the snake was rescued by the forest department officials and was later released safely into a nearby natural habitat.

